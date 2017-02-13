Shirley Jean Kelley, 93, of Rogers City passed away February 6, 2017 at Mid-Michigan Center in Alpena.

She was born April 26, 1923 in Rogers City to Maxwell and Myrtle (Barley) Bellmore.

Mrs. Kelley is survived by four children, Carole (Thomas) Fettig of Petoskey, Thomas Kelley of Oldsmar, Florida, and Ardeane Kelley and Kristie Kelley both of Rogers City; six grandchildren; eight great-grandchildren; three sisters-in-law, Delores Blair, Yuldine Bellmore and Janice Bellmore, all of Rogers City.

Friends may visit at St. Casimir Catholic Church Friday, February 10, from 10 a.m. until time of her Mass at 11 a.m. with the Rev. Arthur Duchnowicz officiating.

Interment will take place at Mt. Calvary Catholic Cemetery in the spring. Memorials may be given to St. Casimir Catholic Church in memory of Shirley Kelley. Arrangements are in care of the Beck Funeral Home.

