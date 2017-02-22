Scott Haseltine, 71, of Onaway, lost his courageous battle with bladder cancer Saturday, February 18, 2017, passing away peacefully at home with his wife and best friends at his side.

Born Scott Alan Haseltine, in Detroit, to Curtis and Marian Haseltine May 18, 1945, Scott made his home in Detroit and Warren working for General Motors Corp (GM).

Scott met and married the love of his life, Antoinette “Toni” Zavsza in Dearborn June 22, 1979. They made their home in Warren until his retirement from GM in 1995.

Scott leaves behind his loving wife, Toni; one son, Eric Haseltine, from a previous marriage; a sister, Marilyn Haseltine; and many nieces, nephews and countless friends both in the Detroit and Onaway areas. Scott was preceded in death by his parents and one brother, Dennis Haseltine.

Though living and working in the Detroit area, Scott and Toni along with friends and family members spent as much time in northern Michigan great outdoors as they could. The “gentle hippie” was an avid camper, hiker, rock collector, loved antiquing, crossword puzzles and the library. An avid recycler, Scott could make almost anything out of someone’s throwaways. He loved their home in the woods, feeding all the wildlife, hanging out with his cats and the cronies at Thompson’s Farm Store.

Scott was a longtime member of the Tip of the Mitt Antique Tractor Association and was crazy about anything old and mechanical. He loved taking his ’48 Johnnie Popper on rides through the woods, Fourth of July parades, and did the antique tractor Mackinac Bridge ride. He could always be found helping in the kitchen and popping the popcorn at the club shows and events. He will be greatly missed.

In true Scott fashion, his final wishes were for cremation with no funeral services, but wanted all his friends together for a celebration cookout at the tractor club pavilion later this spring where a tree will be planted in memory of his life.The date of the memorial celebration will be announced in a later publication. Contributions in memory of Scott can be made to the Cheboygan County Humane Society or to his family to help with final expenses. Condolences may be shared with Scott’s family at www.chagnonfh.com.