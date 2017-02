Richard “Dick” McDonald, 81, of Onaway, died at home Monday, February 20, 2017. Visitation will be at the Chagnon Funeral Home Friday, February 24, from 4 to 8 p.m. followed by a funeral service Saturday, February 25, at the Onaway United Methodist Church. The Rev. Carmen Cook will officiate. Dick’s final resting place will be in Millersburg at Riverside Cemetery. A full obituary will be published next week.