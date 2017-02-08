Paul E. Elowsky, 66, of Millersburg, died at home, unexpectedly, Sunday morning, January 29, 2017. The son of Harold and Lorene (Bruder) Elowsky, Paul was born December 3, 1950 in Cheboygan. On September 4, 1974 Paul married Ruth I. Philpott in South Dakota. They made their home in California for 11 years where Paul worked for Pacific Motor Trucking. They eventually returned home to northern Michigan and Paul worked for Indian River Custom Log Homes.

Paul enjoyed fishing, driving four-wheelers, and going for rides on his motorcycle. Later in life, he took up golfing and it became his passion. He enjoyed playing on the men’s league and the Monday night mixed scramble at Stoney Links and worked as a ranger on the golf course as well. Besides playing golf, Paul shot pool with the Jolly Dutchman Men’s Pool League. He loved getting on his tractor to till up the dirt for the large garden he and Ruth grew each summer and was always proud of the enormous amount of vegetables they harvested. For Paul, being able to share the abundant harvest with his family, friends and the Onaway Senior Citizens Center was even better than growing the garden.

A man with strong opinions, a lot of determination, and a love for the Green Bay Packers, Paul always stood up for what he believed in. He was the type of man who would stop what he was doing to lend a helping hand to a friend or neighbor. Supportive of his children, he helped them in any way that he could and was very proud of their accomplishments. He had a special place in his heart for his grandchildren and absolutely adored each of them.

Surviving Paul is his wife of 42 years, Ruth Elowsky of Millersburg; son, Paul (Holly) Beavers of Millersburg; two daughters, Amber (Steve) Watson of Onaway and Jamie (Erik) Schultz of Barbeau; and his nine grandchildren so dear to his heart, Alena, Andrew, Grace, Greta, Gabriel, Jordan, Austin, Christopher and Alex. Paul also leaves three sisters, Jill (Delmer) Porter of Onaway, Lois Crittendon of Anaheim, California and Irene Elowsky of Millersburg; two brothers, Myles (Glee) of Onaway and Raymond Albert of Concord, California; two sisters-in-law, Catherine Hawks of Alpena and Gayle Elowsky of Onaway; as well as numerous nieces, nephews and in-laws. Paul was preceded in death by his parents; two brothers, Fred Elowsky and Don Hawks; and sister, Kay Elowsky.

Cremation arrangements were in care of the Chagnon Funeral Home.

It was Paul’s wish that no funeral service take place following his death.

A Celebration of Life will be held in the spring or summer.

Those planning an expression of sympathy in lieu of flowers please consider a donation in memory of Paul to the Onaway Fireworks Fund, c/o the Onaway Chamber of Commerce, PO Box 343, Onaway, MI 49765. Condolences may be shared with Paul’s family at www.chagnonfh.com.