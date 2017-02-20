Mobile home fire claims a life

A woman died in a mobile home fire in Rogers City Friday morning. The name of the woman has not been released and the fire is under investigation.

Rogers City Fire Department (RCFD) got the call at 3:11 a.m. Friday, Feb 17 to a fire which consumed a mobile home at 1621 Morley Drive.

According to RCFD chief Mike Kroll, “a female did die in the fire, but her name is not being released until next of kin can be notified,” he said.

The fire department was on the scene for six hours, but the fire did not appear to spread to neighboring mobile homes. The mobile home was deemed a total loss by the RCFD.

RCFD received assistance from the Rogers City Ambulance, Rogers City Police Department, Presque Isle County Sheriff’s Department and the Michigan State Police.