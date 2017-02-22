Michael James Lijewski, 64, of Posen passed away unexpectedly at home February 15, 2017. He was born July 4, 1952 in Rogers City to John and Ann (Sobeck) Lijewski.

Mike is survived by his wife, Alice; two sons, Michael Lijewski of Grayling and Steven (Monica) Lijewski of Wyoming; daughter, Andrea (Harold) Quick of Posen; five grandchildren; nine siblings, John (Diane) Lijewski of Rogers City, Dolores (James) Wootten of Hillman, Gary Lijewski of Grand Lake, Kathy (Raymond) Woloszyk of Posen, Jane DeRyke of Rogers City, Norma (Gary) Edmonds of Lachine, Karen Piper of Spratt, Charles Lijewski of Posen and Patrick Lijewski of Posen; and many nieces and nephews.

Visitation was at the Beck Funeral Home Saturday, February 18, through time of funeral at with Sister Mary Michelz officiating.

Memorials may be given to Hospice of Michigan in memory of Michael Lijewski. Online condolences may be addressed through www.beckfuneralhome.org.