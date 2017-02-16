Mary Ann Lauer, 84, of Huron Beach passed away February 12, 2017 in Las Vegas, Nevada. She was born November 10, 1932 in Akron, Ohio to Alvin and Margaret (Biegel) Eisenzimmer.

She is survived by two sons, James of Canfield, Ohio and John (Lori) of Las Vegas, Nevada;

six grandchildren; and a great-granddaughter.

The Rev. Carmen Cook will officiate at her graveside service at Cross in the Woods Catholic Cemetery in the spring. Arrangements are in care of the Beck Funeral Home.

