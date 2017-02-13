Marie M. Northrop, 94, of Onaway, died at home Monday February 6, 2017. The daughter of Edward and Hazel (Stover) Sidell, Marie was born May 24, 1922 in Imlay City. She married Richard L. Northrop June 28, 1941 in Imlay City where they lived before moving to the Onaway area in 1947.

Raised on a farm in Lapeer County and then becoming the wife of a farmer, Marie was no stranger to hard work. She was an industrious woman who made it look easy raising a large family on a farm. She was an excellent homemaker who picked plenty of vegetables, berries, and fruits to can and preserve for her family, baked the best homemade bread (twice each week), and prided herself on keeping a clean house. She had that special touch for making a house a warm, friendly and inviting home. She did not have very much time for pursuing hobbies, but enjoyed drawing and loved music and dancing. As a young girl she would go with her father to barn dances where he would play the fiddle and she would sing or play the piano. Later in life, she would play the piano for her children and go out dancing with her husband almost every weekend. A very loving and caring mother and grandmother, Marie was firm with her children when they were growing up and taught them to be strong, independent adults.

Surviving Marie are three daughters, Judy Bishop of Lebanon, Indiana and Josephine (Ralph) Shea and Janet (Bob) Sheer, both of Onaway; three sons, Jack of Wisconsin, Jay (Janice) of Onaway and Jerry (Linda) Northrop of Grayling; as well as 42 grandchildren, 46 great-grandchildren, and nine great-great-grandchildren. Marie also leaves her two sisters, Gladys Upleger of Imlay City and Beulah (Arden) McNeil of Cheboygan; brother, Martin Sidell of Petoskey; and numerous nieces and nephews.

Marie was preceded in death by her husband of 42 years, Richard Northrop; daughters, Joan Bishop, June Keiser and Justine Peterman; sister, Florence Styes; and five brothers, Edward, Harvey, Lawrence, Earl and Charles Sidell.

Visitation was at the Chagnon Funeral Home Wednesday, February 8, from 4 to 8 p.m. The funeral service will be at the Chagnon Funeral Home Thursday, February 9, at 11 a.m. The Rev. William Bump will officiate. Marie’s final resting place will be in Tower at Forest Lawn Cemetery. Those planning an expression of sympathy please consider a donation in memory of Marie to the Onaway Ambulance Equipment Fund. Condolences may be shared with Marie’s family at www.chagnonfh.com.