Lorna Jean Litzner, 64, of Rogers City passed away at home February 17, 2017.

She was born October 4, 1952 in Saginaw to Martin and Virginia (Loomis) Litzner.

Lorna was employed for many years with Northeast Michigan Community Mental Health. She loved her cats.

Lorna is survived by her brother, John (Barbara) Litzner of Chassell; three nephews, Johnthan (Crisha) Litzner of Alpena, Jacob Litzner of Posen and Nicholas Schellie of Alpena; niece, Kali Schellie of Burton; four grandnephews, Colton, Konnar, Waylon and Weston; and cousin, Jim (Terri) Loomis of Kalamazoo.

Visitation was at St. John Lutheran Church in Hagensville Monday, February 20, through time of funeral with the Rev. Charles Schultz officiating.

Interment will take place at St. John Lutheran Cemetery.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be given to St. John Lutheran Church or to a Humane Society of your choice in memory of Lorna Litzner.

Arrangements are in care of the Beck Funeral Home.

