Lavina Charlotte Cahape, 92, of Walker Township passed away peacefully at Pinecrest Village in Mackinaw City February 9, 2017.

She was born May 25, 1924 in Grand Rapids to Orie and Bertha (Van Putten) Dykman.

Mrs. Cahape is survived by four daughters, Patricia (Robin) Hammer, Margaret (Robert) Grimes,

Bonnie (Larry) Campbell and Beth Cahape; seven grandchildren; five great-grandchildren; and a sister-in-law, Dorothy Dykman.

A memorial service will take place at the Onaway United Methodist Church in the spring.

Beck Funeral Home will announce the date when it is set.

Online condolences may be addressed through www.beckfuneralhome.org.