Jackie Dale Harris, 84 of Onaway, formerly of Pontiac, passed away February 4, 2017, at Hospice House of Cheboygan.

He was born October 11, 1932, in Pontiac. Jackie lived his early life in Pontiac and then in Onaway for many years. He attended Pontiac schools. He formerly worked at the General Motors Truck Company in Pontiac. He was a member of the Onaway Assembly of God Church and member of the U.A.W. He enjoyed ice fishing, eating at Wood Winds Restaurant, and visiting with friends and neighbors in Onaway.

He is survived by one brother, Donald R. Harris of Yale; one nephew, Alan L. Koskela of Cheboygan; one niece, Susan M. (Jeffrey) Thompson of Cement City; one grandnephew, Austin R. Thompson of Cement City. Jackie was preceded in death by his parents, William Jasper Harris and Nellie Marie McAnelly; his stepmother, Dorothy M. Harris; and one sister, Helen M. (Robert) Koskela.

Memorial Services will be held at 1 p.m.. Saturday, February 11, 2017, at Onaway Assembly of God Church in Onaway, with the Rev. Kamron Oberlin officiating. Burial has taken place at White Chapel Memorial Cemetery in Troy. Memorial contributions are suggested to Onaway Assembly of God Church.

Arrangements are entrusted to the Brown-Van Hemert Funeral in Addison.

