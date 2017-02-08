Firefighters battle Third Street blaze

A vehicle fire which spread to a house caused extensive damage to a residence on Third Street in Rogers City. Rogers City Area Fire Department (RCAFD) got the call at 1:50 p.m. Monday to a residence at 444 S. Third Street in response to a fire which moved from the vehicle to the back of the house.

“Firefighters tried to make entry but soon after deteriorating conditions demanded an exterior fire attack,” said fire chief Mike Kroll.

He said the fire conditions deteriorated quickly and spread throughout the house. Kroll said the homeowner was working on a van in the basement garage with acetylene torches, causing the fire.

The home and the vehicle were deemed a total loss.

Kroll said a pet is believed to have perished in the fire but no people were reported injured. RCFD was assisted at the scene by the Rogers City police department, the Presque Isle County Sheriff’s Department, the Rogers City Department of Public Works, Posen Area Fire Department and the Rogers City Area Ambulance. Firefighters were on the scene for three and one-half hours. The fire sent a dark black smoke cloud which was visible for miles.