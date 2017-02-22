Donna M. Soules, 81, of Afton passed away Sunday, February 19, 2017 at her home.

Surving are her hsuband, Jim Soules of Afton; two sons, Ed (Lynn) Soules of Montrose and Brett (Sue) Soules of Afton; two daughters, Christine (Michael) Ketola of Durand and Robin (Brian) Ridgeway of Falkville, Alabama; 11 grandchildren, 25 great-grandchildren and four great-great-grandchildren

Visitaiton will be today (Thursday, February 23) from 2 to 4 p.m. and 6 to 8 p.m at the Chagnon Funeral Home in Onaway. Funeral service will be Friday, February 24, at 11 a.m. at the Chagnon Funeral HomeInterment will be at Walker Township Cemetery, Afton.