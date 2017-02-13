Donavon David Rice, Jr., known as Donnie, age 58, of Onaway, died at home, unexpectedly on Saturday February 4, 2017. The son of Donavon and Helen (Trouse) Rice, Donnie was born in Detroit on April 26, 1958.

Raised at Huron Beach, Donnie attended school in Onaway and graduated from Onaway High School in 1976. He made a career selling used cars and was a longtime employee of Onaway Auto and Finance. It was a job that suited him well as he had a passion for nice automobiles and a friendly, outgoing personality. Living in Northern Michigan for most of his life, Donnie loved the outdoors and enjoyed hunting and fishing. Besides his love of cars, his other great passion was for rock and roll, especially Classic Rock. A bit of a free spirit, Donnie was happy and had the ability to always see the bright side. His big smile and cheerful manner will be sadly missed and always remembered.

Surviving Donnie are his daughters, Abby Rice (Keith Harfert) and Katie Wolgast, both of Onaway; sons, Brian (Becky) Wolgast, Joe (Nichole) Wolgast, and Jim (Laura) Wolgast, all of Onaway; 15 grandchildren; and his good friend, Karen Wolgast of Onaway. Donnie also leaves his brothers, Victor (Sherri) Kuhlman of Lansing, Richard (Caress) Kuhlman of Madison Heights, and Ron Rice of Florida.

Donnie was preceded in death by his parents; sister, Jean Mathieson; and best friend, Keith Knudson.

A memorial service will be held at the Onaway Assembly of God Church at 11:00 a.m. on Saturday February 18, 2017. Pastor Kamron Oberlin will officiate. Following the memorial service Donnie’s family will receive friends at Stoney Creek Restaurant, from 12 noon – 2:00 p.m. Those planning an expression of sympathy please consider a donation in memory of Donnie to his family to help with expenses. Condolences may be shared with Donnie’s family at www.chagnon.fh.