Dolores Ruth Lytle, 91, of Alpena, passed away Thursday afternoon February 2, 2017, at her home after an extended illness.

The daughter of Adolph and Bertha (Hempel) Harmel was born September 17, 1925 in Detroit. She married John B. Lytle February 9, 1946 and together they made their home in Livonia.

Dolores and John spent many years traveling to the Long Lake area and visiting until they were able to retire here in 1990. She was a member of Immanuel Lutheran Church in Alpena.

Surviving are six children, Janet Carwan of Farmington Hills, Patrcia Lytle, John B. Lytle Jr. and Laura Nelson all of Alpena, and Jeffrey (Cynthia) Lytle and Denise Lytle both of Livonia; a sister, Joyce (Bob) Davis of Arizona; 16 grandchildren; and nine great-grandchildren.Cremation arrangements are in care of Hentkowski Funeral Home in Rogers City. A memorial service will be set at a later date. Online condolences may be sent to Hentkowskifuneral.com.

Memorials are suggested to Hospice of Michigan or Immanuel Lutheran Church.