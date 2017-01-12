The Rev. William Warner Besler, 78, of Alpena, went to his heavenly home Saturday, January 7, 2017 at Tendercare Greenview.

William was born November 27, 1938 in Detroit, to the late Arthur and Helen (Tetreau) Besler. He graduated from Wayne State University with a master’s degree. On June 3, 1967, he married Judy Blaha in Sturgeon Bay, Wisconsin where he served as vicar. He had previously graduated from the Wisconsin Lutheran Seminary in Mequon, Wisconsin. In 1969 he became pastor of two churches, Grace Lutheran in Crivitz, Wisconsin and St. Matthew in Pound, Wisconsin until 1980 when he returned to Michigan.

Rev. Besler accepted a position as pastor at St. Michael Lutheran Church in Belknap in 1981 and served until 2004 when he retired. He and Judy moved to Alpena where they became members of Immanuel Lutheran Church. Surviving is his loving wife of almost 50 years, Judy; three daughters, Teresa Besler of Sault Saint Marie, Rochelle Besler and Jennifer Besler both of South Lyon; a sister, Dawn (Ronald) Rudnicki of Waterford; and his twin brother, Robert (Karen) Besler of Grosse Pointe Farms. Visitation for Rev. William Besler was at Immanuel Lutheran Church Wednesday, January 11, until the time of the funeral service with the Rev. James Erickson officiating. Interment will be at Holy Cross Cemetery.

Memorial donations may be made to Immanuel Lutheran Church or St. Michael Lutheran Church of Rogers City. Online condolences may be registered to www.mcwilliamsfh.com.