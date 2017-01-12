Roger Jerome Smolinski, 71, of Alpena Township passed away January 4, 2017 at home. He was born November 3, 1945 in Alpena to Julius and Marquerite (Beatty) Smolinski.

Mr. Smolinski is survived by his wife, Sally; two step-children, Roseann (David) Wagner of Alpena and

Phillip (Jessica) Montie of Bad Axe; two step-grandchildren; a sister, Sharon (Darrel) Crull; a brother, Glen Smolinski; and his mother, Marquerite Smolinski.

Private services will take place at a later date.

Arrangements in care of the Beck Funeral Home.

Online condolences may be addressed through www.beckfuneralhome.org.