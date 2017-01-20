RC City Council Proceedings
MINUTES OF THE REGULAR MEETING OF THE ROGERS CITY CITY COUNCIL
HELD IN COUNCIL CHAMBERS ON DECEMBER 6, 2016
Mayor Sobeck presided and called the meeting to order at 7 p.m.
PRESENT –Adair, Bielas, McLennan, Nowak, and Sobeck.
APPROVAL OF MINUTES
Nowak/Adair, that the minutes of the Regular Council Meeting of November 22, 2016 be approved as written.
ROLL CALL: Ayes – All, the motion carried.
CITY CLERK’S REPORT:
CHECK AND INVOICE APPROVAL:
McLennan/Bielas, that the following total fund expenditures be recognized as payments made and payments to be made, in the amount of $133,645.44 and the Mayor is authorized to sign the check register.
ROLL CALL: Ayes – All, the motion carried.
MAYOR:
RESOLUTION NO. 2016-103
McLennan/Nowak, to reappoint Boyd Haut to the Community Development Authority with the term to expire June 2020.
ROLL CALL: Ayes – All, the motion carried.
ADJOURNMENT:
With nothing further to come before Council, Mayor Sobeck declared the meeting adjourned at 7:47p.m.
TERRI L. KOSS, CITY CLERK/TREASURER
Condensed version. Complete minutes available at City Hall.