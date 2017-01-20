RC City Council Proceedings

MINUTES OF THE REGULAR MEETING OF THE ROGERS CITY CITY COUNCIL

HELD IN COUNCIL CHAMBERS ON DECEMBER 6, 2016

Mayor Sobeck presided and called the meeting to order at 7 p.m.

PRESENT –Adair, Bielas, McLennan, Nowak, and Sobeck.

APPROVAL OF MINUTES

Nowak/Adair, that the minutes of the Regular Council Meeting of November 22, 2016 be approved as written.

ROLL CALL: Ayes – All, the motion carried.

CITY CLERK’S REPORT:

CHECK AND INVOICE APPROVAL:

McLennan/Bielas, that the following total fund expenditures be recognized as payments made and payments to be made, in the amount of $133,645.44 and the Mayor is authorized to sign the check register.

ROLL CALL: Ayes – All, the motion carried.

MAYOR:

RESOLUTION NO. 2016-103

McLennan/Nowak, to reappoint Boyd Haut to the Community Development Authority with the term to expire June 2020.

ROLL CALL: Ayes – All, the motion carried.

ADJOURNMENT:

With nothing further to come before Council, Mayor Sobeck declared the meeting adjourned at 7:47p.m.

TERRI L. KOSS, CITY CLERK/TREASURER

Condensed version. Complete minutes available at City Hall.