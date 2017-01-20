RC City Council Proceedings

MINUTES OF THE REGULAR MEETING OF THE ROGERS CITY CITY COUNCIL

HELD IN COUNCIL CHAMBERS ON DECEMBER 20, 2016

Mayor Sobeck presided and called the meeting to order at 7 p.m.

PRESENT –Adair, Bielas, McLennan, Nowak, and Sobeck.

APPROVAL OF MINUTES

It was moved by Council Member Nowak, seconded by Council Member Bielas, that the minutes of the Regular Council Meeting and Workshop of December 6, 2016 be approved as written.

ROLL CALL: Ayes – All, the motion carried.

CITY CLERK’S REPORT:

CHECK AND INVOICE APPROVAL:

McLennan/Adair, that the following total fund expenditures be recognized as payments made and payments to be made, in the amount of $271,128.47 and the Mayor is authorized to sign the check register.

ROLL CALL: Ayes – All, the motion carried.

UNFINISHED BUSINESS:

LUMBERING OF CITY PROPERTY

RESOLUTION NO. 2016-104

McLennan/Nowak,

WHEREAS, The City of Rogers City is fortunate to have many recreational assets within its boundaries

and under its control which have long been a source of great pride for its citizens, and;

WHEREAS, the City of Rogers City is known as a City of Parks and Trails and desires to maintain that

image and is committed to providing its citizens and visitors with an experience that we believe is

unique to our community, and;

WHEREAS, the City of Rogers City wishes to maintain its parks in a manner consistent with the wishes of

Its citizens, and;

WHEREAS, the citizens of Rogers City have overwhelmingly expressed their desire that the Seagull Point

Park and the Trout River Park be maintained in their natural state.

NOW THEREFORE BE IT RESOLVED that, except where the safety of the park’s users is compromised or

the health of the existing flora is threatened by disease or invasive species, the City of Rogers City

commits to the maintenance of Seagull Point Park and Trout River Park in their natural state and further resolves that no harvesting of timber will take place within their boundaries.

ROLL CALL: Ayes – All, the motion carried.

NEW BUSINESS:

MARINA RATES AND DISCOUNTS

RESOLUTION NO. 2016 –105

Nowak/McLennan, to approve the Marina rates and discounts as presented to Council.

ROLL CALL: Ayes – All, the motion carried.

MARINA – SEWAGE PUMPS

RESOLUTION NO. 2016–106

Bielas/Adair, to apply for grant funding with the Waterways Commission for the direct replacement of the two sewage pumps at the Marina.

ROLL CALL: Ayes – All, the motion carried.

2017 COUNCIL MEETING SCHEDULE

RESOLUTION NO. 2016–107

Nowak/McLennan, to approve the 2017 Council meeting schedule as presented.

ROLL CALL: Ayes – All, the motion carried.

ADJOURNMENT:

Mayor Sobeck declared the meeting adjourned at 7:12 p.m.

JANET NOWAK, DEPUTY CLERK/TREASURER

Condensed version, complete minutes are available at City Hall.