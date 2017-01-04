PIC Road Commission Minutes

Presque Isle County

Road Commission

Condensed Minutes

December 12, 2016

The regular meeting of the Board of Road Commissioners for Presque Isle County was held at the Road Commission office at 657 South Bradley, Rogers City, Michigan. Chairman Charles Rhode called the meeting to order at 8:30 a.m.

Board Members Present: Charles Rhode, Ronald Bischer.

Excused: Thomas Catalano.

Also Present: Supt. /Mgr Smigelski, Clerk Wirgau, County Road Engineer Straley, Rogers City Foreman Roznowski.

Visitors: None.

Minutes:

A motion was approved to accept minutes from November 21, 2016 meetings as presented.

Ayes: All.

Accounts Payable:

Motion by Bischer (Rhode) to approve the December 12, 2016 accounts payable in the amount of $115,199.68.

Ayes: Rhode, Bischer

9:00 a.m. – Public Hearing – Mitigation Grant

A public hearing was held for the purpose of accepting comments on the expenditure of FEMA funds to replace culverts at Grand Lake outlet on 638 Highway.

Supt./Mgr Report:

• Supt./Mgr. and County Road Engineer Straley attended the Pulawski Township meeting on December 8th. Horse traffic, PASER ratings and future projects were discussed.

• Rogers Township is requesting a project estimate to install an asphalt overlay on Birchwood Drive.

• CRA is changing its fiscal year from April 1 to October 1 in 2017.

• Supt./Mgr. attended a Right of Way Workshop in Mt. Pleasant last week and gave a brief report on the workshop.

• Supt./Mgr. Smigelski presented the proposed 2017 Budget and reviewed line items.

Unfinished Business:

A motion was approved setting the 2017 salary for the Posen Foreman.

Resolution 2016-6 was adopted authorizing Chairman and Vice Chairman to sign the MDOT Maintenance Contract for a five-year period.

New Business:

A motion was approved to set a Public Hearing for Thursday, December 29, 2016 at 9:00 a.m. for the purpose of accepting comments on the proposed 2017 Budget.

The next meeting date will be Thursday, December 29, 2016 at 8:30 a.m.

There being no further business it was moved by Rhode (Bischer) to adjourn the meeting at 11:05 a.m.

The complete minutes of the meeting of the Board of Presque Isle County Road Commissioners are available for viewing and may be seen at the Road Commission office at 657 South Bradley Highway, Rogers City, Michigan 49779.