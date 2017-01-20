Peggy Sue (Lorenz) Stapleton passed away peacefully Wednesday, January 11, 2017 at her home in Rogers City following a courageous battle with cancer.

Peggy Sue was born February 1, 1958 in Pontiac to James and Ina (Buzzell) Lorenz.

She is survived by her children, Leigh Ann and Jerrid; a granddaughter; a sister, Sheila Angeloff; and many other family members and friends.

Friends may visit at Waypoint Free Methodist Church, 8400 Dixie Hwy in Clarkston Saturday, January 21 from noon through time of her memorial service at 1 p.m.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be given to Hospice of Michigan in memory of Peggy Sue Stapleton.

Arrangements are in care of the Beck Funeral Home.

Online condolences may be addressed through www.beckfuneralhome.org.