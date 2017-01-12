Nicholas Anthony Darga, 38, of Hawks passed away at home January 5, 2017. He was born June 17, 1978 in Rogers City.

Nick is survived by his wife, Jessica; seven children, Donovan Cummings, Charity Nolff, Ryan Darga, Dylan Valentine, Samantha Darga, Amber Darga and Skylar Darga; mother, Ann (Allen) Egenriether; two sisters, Kari (Nathan) Benton and Katherine (Greg Stone) Brown; a brother, Justin Egenriether; uncle, Ed (Shannon) Darga and several nieces and nephews.

Visitation was at the Beck Funeral Home January 10. Visitation resumed at the Rogers City Baptist Church Wednesday through time of his memorial service with the Rev. David Rogers officiating.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be given to Nick's children.