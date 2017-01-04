Mary M. Arntz of Onaway, 84, died Thursday December 29, 2016 at her home. Surviving are daughters, Lois (Jack) Schoolcraft of Afton, Deborah (Russ) Hayner of Atlanta, Ruth (Robert) Urman of Petoskey and Elizabeth (Guy) Christie of Six Lakes; sons, James (Ellen) Arntz of Pahrump, Nevada, Andrew Arntzof Six Lakes; John Arntzof Lansing; Luke (Paula) Arntzof Vestaburg, Matthew Arntz of Grand Rapids, Abraham Arntz of Six Lakes; 20 grandchildren, 37 great-grandchildren, five great-great-grandchildren; sisters, Evahlena (Larry) Sauer of Grand Rapids and Margaret Strawser of Constantine.

Mary’s family received friends January 2 until the time of the memorial service at the Onaway 7th Day Adventist Church, 21440 M-68 Hwy., Onaway.

Mary’s final resting place will be in Greenville at the Eureka Cemetery. Cremation arrangements were in care of the Chagnon Funeral Home.