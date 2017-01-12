Lloyd H. James, 85, of Tower, died at home January 10, 2017. The son of Wilton T. and Norma (McNeil) James, Lloyd was born in Detroit March 16, 1931 and was raised in Tower.

He married the love of his life, Beverly E. Acha, August 17, 1957 in Onaway and they made their home in Tower.

Lloyd was a small business owner and made a career selling snowmobiles and used automobiles at James Auto Sales in Onaway as well as repairing engines and running a muffler shop. Devoted to his Christian faith, he read his scriptures daily and was a longtime member of the United Methodist Church serving as an usher and on various church committees. Proud of his country, brave, and selfless, Lloyd served in the U.S. Marines during the Korean War. He belonged to the American Legion, was a lifetime member of the Onaway Veterans of Foreign Wars (VFW) Post 5857 and was a former member of the Onaway Masonic Lodge.

There was nothing pretentious about Lloyd James. He was a sincerely kind person who enjoyed life’s simple pleasures. Living in northern Michigan for nearly all his life, he enjoyed hunting, fishing and snowmobile safaris with his family. A licensed pilot, Lloyd enjoyed flying his Cessna and also enjoyed traveling, but was always happy to return home to Tower where he was most content. And though he was retired, Lloyd couldn’t stay away from the car lot. His day wasn’t complete without a trip to town and a stop at Onaway Auto to visit with everyone.

With his big heart, Lloyd was a man who loved people and never spoke a bad word about anyone. He was friendly, with a warm smile for everyone, and always ready to help others. He was a loving father who put his family first and enjoyed spending time with all his kids and their families. Blessed with a beautiful family and a loving marriage, Lloyd absolutely adored Bev; she was his world. They were inseparable and their love for each other continued to grow through their 59 years of marriage. Touching many lives with his genuine love, Lloyd James will be sadly missed and affectionately remembered.

Surviving Lloyd is his wife of 59 years, Beverly James of Tower; three sons, Frank (Veronica) of Onaway, Mitch (Penny) and Mike (Julie), both of Black Lake; three daughters, Joni Freel of Mansfield, Texas, Darlene (Curt) Nason and Patty (Ronnie) Hardee, both of Millersburg; 22 grandchildren and 23 great-grandchildren; as well as two sisters, Norma Edmonds of Onaway and Colleen Peterman of Plant City, Florida.

Lloyd was preceded in death by his grandson, Daniel Walsh; granddaughter, Lauren James; and brothers, Mack and Wilton “Deed” James.

Visitation will be today (Thursday, January 12) from 4– 8 p.m. at the United Methodist Church, 3347 N. Lynn Street, Onaway followed by the funeral service Friday, January 13, at 11 a.m. The Rev. Carmen Cook will officiate. Onaway VFW Post 5857 will have military honors at the church following the funeral ceremony. Lloyd’s final resting place will be in Tower at Forest Lawn Cemetery. Those planning an expression of sympathy please consider a donation in memory of Lloyd to the Forest Waverly Fire Department, the Onaway United Methodist Church or Onaway VFW Post 5857. Please share condolences with Lloyd’s family at www.chagnonfh.com.