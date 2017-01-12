June Carol Schwenn, 96, died peacefully December 10, 2016, in Ionia. June was born August 22, 1920, in Clawson, the daughter of Rollo and Eva Humiston. She graduated from Clawson High School where she met her future husband, Philip Harry Schwenn. Phil and June owned and operated Schwenn’s Pharmacy in Onaway for many years and retired from there to Indian River. While in Onaway, June was very involved with the Onaway United Methodist Church, serving as treasurer for many years and as president of the United Methodist Women’s group. When they moved to Indian River, she joined the United Methodist Church there and participated in many activities at that church. June and Phil were members of the Indian River Golf Club and enjoyed golfing with many friends there. June also played Bridge every week (often more than once a week) with many of her good friends there at the Club. They traveled to Sandy Key, Florida, for a few months every winter for years with friends from Indian River.

June is survived by her daughters, Carol (Wayne) Korf, of Orleans and Amy (Gregg) Purcilly, of Auburn Hills. She is also survived by her granddaughter, Chanda (Kevin) Hepler of Muskegon; grandsons, Adam Purcilly of Denver, Colorado, and Zachary Purcilly, of Auburn Hills; and great-granddaughter, Tabatha (Elvis) Fetic; and two great-great-grandchildren, Leo and Leilah Fetic of Byron Center. June’s husband, Philip, predeceased her in 2005; as did her son, Craig Schwenn in 1959; and grandson, Deane Ledsworth in 1987. A memorial service will be held at White Chapel Cemetery in Troy in the spring. To leave an online condolence, please go to www.SimpsonFamilyFuneralHomes.com.