Joshua Ronald E. Schaefer Jr., 36, of Alanson, formerly of Onaway passed away Monday, December 26, 2016 at McLaren Northern Michigan Hospital in Petoskey. Surviving are his wife, Annette Schaefer of Alanson; a daughter, Alyssa Schaefer of Alanson; a son, Andrew Schaefer of Alanson; his mother, Diane Schaefer of Alanson; in-laws, Judy and Ken England of Alanson; and many aunts, uncles and cousins. Cremation arrangements were in care of the Chagnon Funeral Home. Memorial Service will be at 11 a.m. Saturday, January 7, 2016 at the Church of the Nazarene, 7489 Mission Road, Alanson. Final Resting Place will be at North Allis Twp. Cemetery, Onaway.