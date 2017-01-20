Jill Diane Loy, 67, of Posen passed away January 14, 2017 at home.

She was born July 26, 1949 in Croswell to Jimmy John and Lurline (Steward) Turner. Jill was an avid Detroit Red Wings fan.

She is survived by two sons, Rodney Loy of Oak Ridge, Tennessee and Kenneth Loy of Port Huron; a granddaughter; two sisters, Cheryl Wixson of Posen and Denise Coward of Oak Ridge, Tennessee; and several nieces and nephews.

Private services will take place.

Arrangements are in care of the Beck Funeral Home.

