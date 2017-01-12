Hurons’ ride to final four honored at banquet

by Peter Jakey–Managing Editor

Rogers City’s final four season was celebrated Sunday on “Huron Volleyball Day” in the Nautical City.

Players and family members from the Class D state finalists came together again for a special banquet sponsored by the Advance to relive the playoff run to the state finals at the Kellogg Center, Battle Creek.

A special meal with food donated by many local merchants was prepared in their honor at St. John Lutheran School.

Mayor Tom Sobeck presented a plaque with a framed proclamation that designated Jan. 8 as “Huron Volleyball Day” in honor of the team’s accomplishments.

The roster of 14 won the conference title, district title along with a regional championship, before winning a quarterfinal game that punched their ticket to the finals.

Sobeck read the entire proclamation before presenting it to head coach Jackie Quaine.

Part of the proclamation states: “The Hurons showed tremendous drive, spirit, and sportsmanship” and shined a positive light, “On not only the players and coaches, but also on the school and community.”

Members of the Rogers City City Council passed the proclamation, Jan. 3.

Sobeck said it’s remarkable how the 2016 Hurons came together as a team. “When you do things together for a common cause and work hard, you can do great things,” said Sobeck.

Before reading the proclamation, the mayor had the parents stand to be acknowledged. “Girls, I am sure you have done this it at some point — thanked your parents — because what you do, and how well you achieve, is because of how much they care about you.”

Sobeck speaks from experience, being the parent of Rogers City athletes for more than 18 years. (See Mayor Sobeck’s presentation at our Facebook page: https://www.facebook.com/Presque-Isle-Newspapers-112568402105188/

“When we do something together, it’s great,” said RCHS principal Nick Hein. “For me personally, even though I was not visible because I was underneath the bleachers trying to make the speakers work on seniors’ night.

“When you girls were talking about each other, all of you deep down in your hearts, knew that win or lose, the relationships you build; what you went through, the highs and the lows; they are going to stay with you the rest of your life.”

Hein continued, “Those are the things that will define you and strive you to succeed in whatever you do. And I just want to say, congratulations. You girls are tremendous.”

Presque Isle Advance publisher Richard Lamb, who served as master of ceremonies for the event, presented the video “The Road to Battle Creek” with a mix of video and photos he took during the course of the season. Lamb later presented each player with a copy of the DVD.

Lamb thanked all those involved in making the event possible, from Mike Darga and those in the kitchen for preparing the meal, to the businesses who donated food items. Diane Delekta made the special cake.

The final speaker was coach Quaine, who started off by thanking Lamb, who organized the event, for “Letting us celebrate a fun season – such an exciting season – one more time.”

“One thing I am really proud of these girls for, you have to be consistent when you are doing this. You cannot have bad days when you end up with a record like this.”

The Hurons were 35-11-1, losing only one game in the state tournament, before getting to Battle Creek. The girls came from behind in their semi-final game against Oakland Christian before dropping the next three.

At the end of the banquet, Quaine thanked all those involved in the event and everybody for making the 2016 season so very special. She presented team awards and a final-four pin from the Michigan High School Athletic Association to each player.

The one nugget of news mixed in the enjoyment of the night was that the Hurons might be bumped back to Class C for the 2017 season, because the school will be about two students over the limit.

Many experienced players, who know what it is like to play on the state’s biggest stage, return next season with a chance to do it all over again. The road could be tougher, but the girls learned a lot about how to get there, which should bode well for future seasons.