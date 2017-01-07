Car fire extinguished by quick action of responders

Emergency responders were on the scene of a car fire on South Fourth Street in Rogers City Saturday morning. A van parked in the driveway of a residence caught fire and the flames threatened the residence and another vehicle in the driveway.

The call came in at Saturday, Jan. 7 at 9:47 a.m. and firement were on the scene moments later. The quick action of the crews prevented the fire from spreading. The vehicle looked to be a total loss. Firemen cleared the scene in about an hour.

More updates will be published in the next edition of the Advance as information is available.