Car fire extinguished by quick action of responders

Firemen were on the scene of a vehicle fire on Fourth Street in Rogers City Saturday morning. Quick action by the crews prevented the fire from spreading to the residence. (Photos by Richard Lamb)

Emergency responders were on the scene of a car fire on South Fourth Street in Rogers City Saturday morning. A van parked in the driveway of a residence caught fire and the flames threatened the residence and another vehicle in the driveway.0217-fire-2

The call came in at Saturday, Jan. 7 at 9:47 a.m. and firement were on the scene moments later. The quick action of the crews prevented the fire from spreading. The vehicle looked to be a total loss. Firemen cleared the scene in about an hour.

More updates will be published in the next edition of the Advance as information is available.

