Warren William Webber II, 54, of Indian River passed away Wednesday, December 14, 2016 at his home. Surviving are his wife, Margaret Webber of Indian River; a son, Warren W. Webber III (Kayla Jewell) of Miami, Florida; two daughters, Nichole Webber of Wisconsin and Amanda Hodgkinson of Traverse City; three grandchildren; parents, Warren and Patricia Webber of Afton; and two brothers, Wayne (Jodi) Webber of Henderson, Nevada and Todd (Candice) Webber of Duluth, Minnesota. Cremation arrangements were in care of the Chagnon Funeral Home. A memorial service will be held in the spring.