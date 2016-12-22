Obituaries 

Warren William Webber II

Warren William Webber II, 54,  of Indian River passed away Wednesday, December 14, 2016 at his home. Surviving are his wife, Margaret Webber of Indian River; a son, Warren W. Webber III (Kayla Jewell) of Miami, Florida; two daughters, Nichole Webber of Wisconsin and Amanda Hodgkinson of Traverse City; three grandchildren; parents, Warren and Patricia Webber of Afton; and two brothers, Wayne (Jodi) Webber of Henderson, Nevada and Todd (Candice) Webber of Duluth, Minnesota. Cremation arrangements were in care of the Chagnon Funeral Home.  A memorial service will be held in the spring.