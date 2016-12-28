‘The Fabulous Life of Forests’ to give insights on timely issue of forest management

Here is something new for 2017.

The Presque Isle Conservation District (PICD) will be presenting an educational opportunity for conservationists, the ecologically minded and the curious.

“Trees on Tuesday” will be conducted at the Presque Isle District Library on the second Tuesday of each month from January through March at 2 p.m.

These three, one-hour sessions will include: trees and tree biology, trees and wildlife habitat, and human dimensions in forest management.

“One of the goals of the Conservation District is educating the local community on forests and forest management,” said Elizabeth Molinaro, PICD manager. “Given the recent concerns at Herman Vogler and Seagull Point Park, we thought this would be a good time to offer a short course on tree biology, forest management and the human dimensions in forest management.”

The first session Jan. 10, will include a presentation titled “Trees and Tree Biology.” It will describe tree anatomy, growth, life cycle, tree identification, forest products and forestry terms.

The next session (Feb. 14) will be “Trees and Wildlife Habitat.” This will include information on identifying wildlife, assessing wildlife impact and preferred forest habitat for common wildlife in northern Michigan.

The final session on March 14 is being called “Human Dimensions in Forest Management.” This will cover social, spiritual and ecological considerations where human uses and needs may conflict with each other and forest management practices.

“Many people believe that the natural world must be left untouched and that we exploit the forests when we attempt to manage them. This is a legitimate concern. Our workshops will address both viewpoints,” said Molinaro.

Each session is intended to be a stand alone presentation; however, community members who attend all three sessions will receive a “Friend of the Conservation District” certificate.

The PI Conservation District’s mission is to conserve, restore and protect local natural resources for the public good and for the long-term stewardship of the land.