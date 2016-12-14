Snow causing cancellations in area

(DEC. 14) A late fall snow storm blanketed the area Wednesday. Tow trucks were busy pulling cars out of the ditches as motorists tried to make their way through the storm. Accuweather is calling for more snow through the day, with temperatures dipping to 10 degrees Fahrenheit.

Forecasters are calling for more of the same through the weekend as a cold front moves through Michigan.

School is getting out early in Rogers City. Students will be dismissed at 1 p.m. Tonight’s high school band/choir concert is cancelled.