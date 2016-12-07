Robert Milton Robinson, 86, of Alpena passed away peacefully at home on December 4, 2016.

He was born June 1, 1930 in Mt. Morris to Milton and Jessie (Crosby) Robinson.

Bob served in the United States Navy from October of 1948 through October of 1952.

On October 5, 1951 he married Betty Furtaw; she preceded him in death January 1, 2013.

Mr. Robinson is survived by two daughters, Alyce (Dennis) Fauver of Presque Isle and Debby (Robert) Sode of Akron; seven grandchildren; 12 great-grandchildren; and a sister, Lynn Gray of Florida.

Friends may visit at Trinity Evangelical Lutheran Church, located on U.S.-23 just north of Rogers City, Saturday, December 10, from 10:30 a.m. through time of his memorial service at 11:30 a.m. with the Rev. Thomas Smuda Officiating. Rogers City Veterans of Foreign Wars Post 607 will offer a military tribute immediately following church services.

Bob’s family has suggested memorials to Trinity Evangelical Lutheran Church or Hospice of Michigan. Arrangements are in care of the Beck Funeral Home.

