Robert D. Scott, 89, of Wolverine, formerly of Onaway, died Sunday, December 25, 2016, at home.

Robert is survived by his son, Joseph Scott, of Wolverine; two step-daughters, Lila Secord of Flint, and Margaret Borton of Farmington Hills; four step-sons, Robert (Alice) Freiburger of Burt, Eugene Freiburger of Onaway, Carl (Barbara) Freiburger of Grand Blanc, and Leo Jr. (Billie Jo) Freiburger of Wolverine; many grandchildren, great-grandchildren and great-great-grandchildren; and a sister, Eva Gilbert of Onaway.

Bob’s family will receive friends at the Chagnon Funeral Home Thursday, December 29, from 10 a.m. until the time of the service beginning at 1 p.m.

Bob’s final resting place will be at Elmwood Cemetery in Onaway.