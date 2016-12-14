Recount results in a change in Onaway

(DEC. 14, 2016) — There was a change in the numbers following a recount of ballots cast in the Onaway City Commissioner’s race and a change in who won the election.

Incumbent Ron Horrocks (124) picked up two votes and Pat Preseau (120) lost three to give Horrocks the second seat.

Matthew Dunn was the clear winner for the first seat and there was little chance that was going to change.

On election night, Preseau had a one vote win, 123-122, but Horrocks petitioned for a recount.

The county board of canvassers convened Wednesday (Dec. 14) at the county courthouse and with the assistance of two workers went through each ballot and said the name of each candidate.

Members of the county board of canvassers kept their own tallies and when the stack of ballots had been completely gone through, all four had the same result.

A motion was passed to accept the numbers, officially handing the victory to Horrocks, who will begin serving a new term after the first of the year.