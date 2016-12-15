RC City Council Proceedings

MINUTES OF THE REGULAR MEETING OF THE ROGERS CITY CITY COUNCIL

HELD IN COUNCIL CHAMBERS ON

TUESDAY, NOVEMBER 1, 2016

Mayor Sobeck presided and called the meeting to order at 7 p.m.

PRESENT – Adair, Bielas, McLennan, Nowak, and Sobeck.

APPROVAL OF MINUTES

Nowak/Bielas, that the minutes of the Workshop and Regular Council Meeting of October 18, 2016 be approved as written.

ROLL CALL: Ayes – All, the motion carried.

CITY CLERK’S REPORT:

CHECK AND INVOICE APPROVAL:

McLennan/Adair, that the following total fund expenditures be recognized as payments made and payments to be made, in the amount of $184,323.66 and the Mayor is authorized to sign the check register.

ROLL CALL: Ayes – All, the motion carried.

CITY MANAGER’S REPORT:

BUDGET AMENDMENT FY2016/2017 #1

RESOLUTION NO. 2016-94

Adair/McLennan: BE IT RESOLVED, by the City Council of the City of Rogers City, Michigan to amend the FY2016-2017 Annual Budget as prepared by City Staff, presented to Council in writing, and reviewed at this November 1, 2016 meeting. A copy of said amendment to be placed on file in the City Clerk’s office.

ROLL CALL: Ayes – All, the motion carried.

MAYOR: RESOLUTION NO. 2016-95

McLennan/Nowak, to reappoint Lisa Gleason, Michelle LaBar and Tom Bruning to the Parks and Recreation Commission with their terms expiring September 2019.

ROLL CALL: Ayes – All, the motion carried.

UNFINISHED BUSINESS:

CHANNEL 191 RESOLUTION NO. 2016-96

Nowak/Bielas, to have City Mgr. Hefele prepare/submit a request for proposals to film the City Council meetings.

ROLL CALL: Ayes – All, the motion carried.

RESOLUTION NO 2016-97

Nowak/Bielas, to allow the current contract with Sunrise Cable to expire in December 2016.

ROLL CALL: Ayes – All, the motion carried.

FIRE AUTHORITY RESOLUTION NO. 2016-98

Nowak/Adair, to continue leasing space to the Rogers City Fire Department Authority but said rent will be set aside to be used for necessary repairs to City Hall.

ROLL CALL: Ayes – All, the motion carried.

ADJOURNMENT:

With nothing further to come before Council, Mayor Sobeck declared the meeting adjourned at 7:22 p.m.

Terri L. Koss, City Clerk/Treasurer

Condensed version, complete minutes are available at City Hall.