PIC Road Commission Minutes

Presque Isle County

Road Commission

Condensed Minutes

November 21, 2016

The regular meeting of the Board of Road Commissioners for Presque Isle County was held at the Road Commission office at 657 South Bradley, Rogers City, Michigan. Vice Chairman Ronald Bischer called the meeting to order at 8:30 a.m.

Board Members Present: Ronald Bischer, Thomas Catalano.

Excused: Charles Rhode.

Also Present: Supt. /Mgr Smigelski, Clerk Wirgau, Mechanic Elowsky.

Visitors: One.

Minutes:

A motion was approved to accept minutes from November 7, 2016 meetings as presented.

Ayes: All.

Accounts Payable:

Motion by Catalano (Bischer) to approve the November 21, 2016 accounts payable in the amount of $91,403.84

Ayes: Bischer, Catalano.

Visitor:

A representative from the Grand Lake Sportsmen’s Club appeared before the board to discuss a DNR grant application for dredging at Fletcher-Gilchrist Park. Futher information will be presented at a future meeting.

Supt./Mgr Report:

• Gravel crushing operations are complete at the Miller Road pit.

• The MDOT Maintenance contract has been received is being reviewed.

• The Mitigation grant Public Hearing is set for Monday, December 12, 2016 at 9:00 a.m.

Unfinished Business:

A motion was approved to purchase a new Western Star tandem truck which met all specifications from Grand Traverse Diesel.

New Business:

A motion was approved authorizing expenditure of a safety allowance to employees for 2016.

A short discussion was held regarding the Fair Labor Standards Act overtime regulation impact on salaried employees.

The next meeting dates will be Monday, December 12, 2016 at 8:30 a.m. and Thursday, December 29, 2016 at 8:30 a.m.

There being no further business it was moved by Catalano (Bischer) to adjourn the meeting at 10:46 a.m.

The complete minutes of the meeting of the Board of Presque Isle County Road Commissioners are available for viewing and may be seen at the Road Commission office at 657 South Bradley Highway, Rogers City, Michigan 49779.