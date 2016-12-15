Michael Polaski, 67, of Posen passed away peacefully at home December 10, 2016.

He was born January 3, 1949 in Alpena to Robert and Blanche (Lewandowski) Polaski.

Mike graduated from Posen High School in 1967. He served in the United States Army in the Vietnam War from 1968 until June of 1970. On October 17, 1970 he married Darlene Easton at St. Michael Catholic Church in Pinconning. Mike retired from the Calcite plant after 40 years of service. He was a lifelong member of St. Casimir Catholic Church in Posen, a life member of the Posen VFW Post 7804 and a member of the Alpena Sportsmen’s Club. He enjoyed camping, hunting and fishing.

Mr. Polaski is survived by his wife, Darlene; three children, Patrick (Melissa) Polaski of Bay City, Alan (Julie) Polaski of Waterford and Amy (John Martin) Momrik of Alpena; exchange daughter, Patricia (Rodrigo) Brandao of Brazil; 13 grandchildren, Erika, Ethan, Brianna, Maya, Vincent, Grant, Evan, Camden, Zachary, Mason, Logan, Johnny and Megen; mother, Blanche Polaski; seven siblings, Patricia (John) Santini, Thomas (Helen) Polaski, Margaret (Theodore) Gostinger, Marian (Mike) Smith, Joseph Polaski, Barbara (Steve) Conard and Kenneth (Amanda) Polaski; sister-in-law, Jayne (Womack) Polaski; and many nieces, nephews and godchildren.

He was preceded in death by his father, Robert; and a brother, Gerald.

Friends may visit at the Beck Funeral Home Friday, December 16, from 2 until 8 p.m. where the Rosary will be recited at 6:30 p.m. followed by the Parish Wake Service at 7 p.m. Visitation will resume Saturday at St. Casimir Catholic Church from 9 a.m. until time of Mass at 10 a.m. with the Rev. Arthur Duchnowicz officiating. Posen Veterans of Foreign Wars Post 7804 will accord military honors immediately following Mass.

In lieu of flowers, memorial may be given to MidMichigan Cancer Center in Alpena, Hospice of Michigan or Pancreatic Cancer Action Network.

