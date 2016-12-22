Michael Hentkowski, 65, of Metz passed away December 19, 2016.

He was born January 17, 1951 in Detroit to Joseph and Theresa (Kowalski) Hentkowski.

Michael is survived by his mother, Theresa Haske; and two brothers, Larry Hentkowski and Ronald Hentkowski.

Friends may visit at St. Dominic Catholic Church Friday, December 23 from 10 a.m. until time of Mass at 11 a.m. with the Rev. Arthur Duchnowicz officiating.

Interment will take place at St. Dominic Catholic Cemetery in the spring.

Arrangements are in care of the Beck Funeral Home. Online condolences may be addressed through www.beckfuneralhome.org