Linda Kaye Hall, 71, of Rogers City passed away at Tendercare Rogers City December 26, 2016 after an extended illness. She was born February 22, 1945 to Reuben and Julia (Klein) Klee.

She graduated from Rogers City High School in 1963. After raising her children, she moved to Nemaha, Nebraska where she worked in the commercial nuclear power field as a health physics technician.

Linda was a very talented woman. She was an amazing cook, seamstress and avid quilter. She was a wonderful woodworker, decorator and she loved playing cards and Scrabble. She also had a wallpapering business for years. Her loved ones were the recipients of her hard work and amazing talents. When she retired, she spent her summers back in her home town. Upon her husbands’ death she relocated to Rogers City to spend her days with her family.

She is survived by four children, Sandra Malloy, Richard (Carolee) Kortman, Lisa Schellie, and Christin (Robby) Vogelheim all of Rogers City; 10 grandchildren, John Kuchinski, Greg Kuchinski, Dan Paull, Zane Witzak, Autumn Kortman, Erica Walle, Rebecca Kortman, Heather, Kelly and Thomas Vogelheim; nine great-grandchildren; brothers, Pat (Phyllis) Klee, Carl (Joanne) Klee of Alpena, Ronnie (Joyce) Klee of Prudenville; a sister, Janice (Phil) VanHollebeke of Rogers City; and many nieces and nephews.

She was preceded in death by parents and her beloved husband, Alan.

Friends visited at the Beck Funeral Home Wednesday, December 28 from 4 to 8 p.m. where a prayer service were held at 7 p.m.. Funeral Mass will be held today, Thursday, December 29, 2016 at 11 a.m. with the Rev. Paul Megge officiating. Memorials may be given to St. Ignatius Catholic School in memory of Linda K. Hall.Online condolences may be addressed through www.beckfuneralhome.org.