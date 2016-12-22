Leo John Peters Sr., 77, of Posen passed away December 15, 2016 at home. He was born June 15, 1939 in Detroit to Stanley and Leona (Lock) Peters.

Leo is survived by six sons, Bernard (Gaye) of Grayling, William of Alpena, Robert (Janis) of Grayling, Leo Jr. (Jodi) of Posen, Gregory (Kristin) of Posen and Theodore (Heather) of Afton; 12 grandchildren; two great-grandchildren; four sisters; and two brothers.

Friends may visit at St. Casimir Catholic Church today (Thursday, December 22) from 10 a.m. until time of Mass at 11 a.m. with the Rev. Arthur Duchnowicz officiating.

Interment will take place in the spring at St. Casimir Catholic Cemetery. Memorials may be given to a charity of your choice in memory of Leo Peters Sr. Arrangements in care of the Beck Funeral Home.

