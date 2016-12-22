Larry Foster, 77, of Ocqueoc Township passed away peacefully at home surrounded by his loving family December 17, 2016.

He was born July 3, 1939 in Highland Park to Eugene and Laura (Domke) Foster. In 1941 the Fosters moved to Ocqueoc Township where Larry spent his life as a dairy farmer. He married Joyce Peltz August 1, 1959 at

Hope Lutheran Church in Hawks. Larry was Ocqueoc Township supervisor for 28 years, a lifelong member of Trinity Lutheran Church, serving as president, council member and a Sunday school teacher.

Larry is survived by his wife, Joyce; two sons, David and Jeffrey; two daughters-in-law; five grandchildren; a sister, Sharon (John) Bunton; five sisters-in-law; two brothers-in-law; a special niece and nephew, Bettina and Emerson “Stub” Youmans; as well as other nieces and nephews.

He was preceded in death by his parents, Eugene and Laura Foster.

A Service of Remembrance was held at Trinity Lutheran Church in Ocqueoc Tuesday, December 20, with the Revs. Lloyd Ziebarth and Jeff Bonn officiating.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be given to Trinity Lutheran Church in Ocqueoc Township or Hospice of the Sunrise Shore.

Burial has taken place at Trinity Lutheran Cemetery in Ocqueoc Township. Arrangements are in care of the Beck Funeral Home.

