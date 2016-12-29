James Aloysius Mulka, 83, of Cummings Cove, Hendersonville, North Carolina passed when a rapid neurological disease guided him to our Lord on Christmas Day, December 25, 2016.

James Mulka was born on February 6, 1933 in Rogers City, the oldest son of Eli and Blanche Mulka.

After high school he worked for U.S. Steel on the Great Lakes limestone freighters; achieving the rank of 3rd Class Engineer.

In the fall of 1950 he saw, “My Gal Sal” walking down the streets in Rogers City. Two weeks later he found Sally (Salomea) Wozniak, again on a Posen dance floor and they began their dance of life. James and Sally were married October 30, 1954, 62 years later that love has never been stronger.

James decided the long months at sea were no way to raise a family and told his father he was going to college to be an engineer. James and Sally started their new family at Michigan Technological University and he graduated in three and a half years with his Bachelor of Science in Mechanical Engineering in 1959. James was the first Mulka to attend college.

His distinguished engineering career began in Jackson designing power plants for Commonwealth Associates. Two years later, he joined Dow Corning Corporation in Midland, where he retired in 1995 after 35 years and retired to the mountains of North Carolina. The DC4 Research Building was James’ engineering legacy and stands tall overlooking the Dow Corning Corporate site.

He followed St. Joseph both spiritually and in his love for carpentry. He designed and built his family summer home in Michigan; and upon retirement, he completed a lower level living area for his own home and for many friends in the Cummings Cove community in Hendersonville, NC. His attention to the smallest details and meticulous craftsmanship radiates from every project he built for family and friends.

James was an avid hunter, golfer, fisherman, carpenter, card player and in earlier years enjoyed tennis, bowling, skiing, snowmobiling and horseshoes.

James is survived by his loving wife Sally, his children and spouses, Mark, Steven & (Tanya), Scott (Sally), Kristine (David) Olson and (Erin). Preceding him in death was his son, Jeffrey. He brought joy to his grandchildren Cameron, Nicholas, Angela, Dylan, James John, Alexander, Blake and Grayson and great-grandchild, Tess, with countless wooden projects he lovingly built for their use and play.

James’ memory will live on with his brothers and sisters: Michael, Susie, Sally Jean, Tony and Beth on the Mulka side and Anita, Rev. Anthony, and the nuns, Sister Lois and Tereska, from the Wozniak side of the family; also numerous nieces and nephews.

The funeral Mass for James will be held at Immaculate Conception Church in Hendersonville, North Carolina Friday December 30, 2016 at 2 p.m.Those interested may make a donation in the name of James A. Mulka to Michigan United Conservation Clubs, 2101 Wood St. Lansing, MI 48912 or at www.mucc.org., the Immaculata Catholic School, 711 N. Buncombe St. Hendersonville, North Carolina 28791 or the Hendersonville Rescue Mission, 639 Maple St. Hendersonville, North Carolina 28793 or at www.hendersonvillerescuemission.com. To offer condolences online please visit www.shulerfuneralhome.com.