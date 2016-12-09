Hurons top Posen, 81-36 in boys’ basketball action

Former Posen coach Matt Ponik got his first win of the season as Rogers City coach Thursday (Dec. 8). His Hurons topped his former team, Posen 81-36.

Using a full-court press to set the tempo, the Hurons took an 8-3 lead, after two free throws by Deuce Tulgestka midway through the first quarter. From there, the Hurons took a 19-10 lead as the second quarter began.

That would be as close as the Vikings would come. Posen’s Jeremy Misiak sunk two free throws at the 6:40 mark before another Huron blitz. Buckets from Jacob Hilla, Phil Grambau, Caleb Karsten and Brendan Koss came around free throws by Andrew Radke building the Huron lead to 34-14.

Rogers City put up 19 points in both the third and fourth quarters, as Posen could not get close. A tight defense limited Posen’s chances and an attacking offense sent the Hurons to the line 34 times.

Ponik saw great improvement in the team from the opening-night loss to Hale earlier in the week.

“From the Hale game to this game was a totally different game. It was a totally different team aspect. They shared the ball. But the 36 points we gave up shows that it starts with the defense,” Ponik said. “We rebounded the ball very well and when we got the ball we took advantage of those opportunities. We still have to work on free throws and shooting, but the defense and rebounding will keep you in games.”

All 13 Hurons got into the scoring column, led by Koss with 18, Grambau with 12 and nine from Grambau and Radke.

“That’s my goal, to get everybody to score in the game because they are all working hard in practice,” Ponik said.

The Hurons hit on 14-of-34 from the free throw line. Radke led the team in rebounding with six while Jacob Hein pulled down five rebounds. Koss led the team with five assists.

Misiak’s 11 points paced Posen and Avery Werth added nine with Dylan Schuck scoring six. Posen had better luck from the free throw line connecting on 14-of-20.

In the junior varsity contest, Rogers City busted out to a 19-0 lead after the first quarter and cruised to a 62-11 win over Posen. The Hurons led 35-7 at halftime and 53-7 after three quarters.

J.D. Ellenberger and Ethan Hincka each scored 15 points for Rogers City with Donovan Franzoni adding 12 and Luke Tulgestke scoring 11.

George Kroll had four points for Posen while Eyan Hincka and Tyler Hincka each scored three points.

Rogers City girls host Posen tonight (Dec. 9) with the junior varsity game starting at 6 p.m.