Frances G. Kelner of Onaway, 94, passed away Wednesday, November 30, 2016 at home.

Surviving are two sons, John Kelner of Onaway and Gary (Sue) Kelner of Onaway; a daughter, Gale (Clayt) Dunn of Onaway; 13 grandchildren; and 35 great-grandchildren

No services, cremation arrangements were in care of the Chagnon Funeral Home.