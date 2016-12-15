Edith Ann Woloszyk, 84, of Posen passed away at her daughter’s home in Ortonville December 10, 2016. She was born June 28, 1932 in Posen to Stanley and Anna (Jaskulski) Lapczynski.

On October 3, 1953 she married Michael Woloszyk at St. Casimir Catholic Church in Posen. She was a lifelong member of St. Casimir Catholic Church and was a loving mother, grandmother and great-grandmother.

Mrs. Woloszyk is survived by four children, Sandra (Michael) Purgiel of Ortonville, Brian (Suzanne) Woloszyk of Clarkston, Brenda (Robert) Neault of Oscoda and Michelle Bentley of Posen; eight grandchildren, 11 great-grandchildren; a sister, Sylvia Nefske of Posen; and a daughter-in-law, Peggy Woloszyk of Posen.

She was preceded in death by her husband, Michael, June 29, 1997; two sons, Wayne and Craig; two grandsons, David and Dustin; two brothers, Raymond and Leo; and two sisters, Delphine Woloszyk and Jean Miller.

Visitation was at the Beck Funeral Home Wednesday from 4 until 8 p.m. where the Rosary was recited at 6:30 p.m. followed by the Parish Wake Service at 7 p.m. Visitation will resume today (Thursday) at St. Casimir Catholic Church from 10 a.m. until time of Mass at 11 a.m. with the Rev. Arthur Duchnowicz officiating.

Memorials may be given to St. Casimir Catholic Church in memory of Edith Woloszyk. Online condolences may be addressed through www.beckfuneralhome.org.