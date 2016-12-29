Edgar R. Kreft “Ed”, 91, of Rogers City passed away December 27, 2016 at MediLodge in Hillman.

He was born April 15, 1925, to Rudolph and Louise (Sterns) Kreft in Rogers City. He attended school in Rogers City and graduated from Rogers City High School in 1943, and enlisted in the Army. He served in a tank destroyer battalion and was shipped overseas, landing in France in 1944. He was in the Battle of the Bulge in December of 1944 and was taken prisoner by the Germans on Christmas Eve.

He spent several months in various prison camps in Germany, and was finally liberated on Easter Sunday of 1945. After a period of time for rehabilitation, he was discharged and he returned home to Rogers City.

He purchased Parkside Cleaners in Rogers City and operated it for approximately 20 years. Upon the sale of the business, he became a sanitarian with the District No. 4 Health Department in Rogers City, retiring in 1986.

In 1950 he married Shirley Meyers of Cheboygan; and they recently celebrated their 66th wedding anniversary. They had four children, Richard (Peggy) of Lakeview; Kenneth of Indian River, Michele (Paul) Meyers of Woodstock, Georgia and John (Tami Bober) of Presque Isle, all of whom survive. He is also survived by four grandchildren, Marci Kreft, Gillian Kreft, Gabrielle Kreft and John Paul Kreft; one great -granddaughter, Ava Kreft; three step-grandchildren Joshua Nelson, Jeanette Williams, and Jonathan Nelson; six step-great-grandchildren Morgan and Sutter Williams, Marshall, Daphne, Deacon and Evan Nelson;

one uncle, Ralph Kreft; and several nieces, nephews and cousins.

He was preceded in death by his parents, Rudolph and Louise Kreft; a brother Eugene; and a daughter-in-law, Kathy Kreft.

After his retirement in 1986, Ed and his wife enjoyed many years of leisure and traveled to many areas around the country. They wintered in Florida for many years and enjoyed visiting with their children and grandchildren. Boating and golfing were enjoyable hobbies and he always enjoyed his sailboat particularly. Summers would usually find them at their Grand Lake cottage where he could enjoy his sailing.

Until recent years he had always been an avid reader and especially enjoyed historical novels. He was a formidable opponent in games requiring historical knowledge. He enjoyed playing chess. As his eyesight failed during the past several years, he missed his reading, but was still able to play a good game of Skip-Bo and won a good many of those games right up until the last couple of weeks of his life.

He was a member of Westminster Presbyterian Church and over the years had served on the Board of Deacons and also as an Elder. He was a member of the Westminster Men’s Club for many years. He was a charter member of the Rogers City Servicemen’s Club, a member of Veterans of Foreign Wars Post 607, Rogers City Lions Club, a 50-year member of the Rogers City Lodge #493 F.&A.M., Presque Isle County Historical Museum, Rogers City Area Seniors and the Michigan Environmental Health Association.

In more recent years, Ed found his health failing and required dialysis for a year before his kidneys stabilized, at which point the dialysis was discontinued. His health continued to fail and he required care, most recently at MediLodge in Hillman.

Services are in care of the Beck Funeral Home, with visitation Friday, December 30 from 3 – 8 p.m. at the funeral home, and will continue at Westminster Presbyterian Church from 9 a.m. until time of the service at 10 a.m. with Revs. Greg and Karen Zurakowski officiating.

Rogers City VFW Post 607 will offer a military tribute immediately following church services.

He will be laid to rest in Memorial Park Cemetery in Rogers City.

Memorials may be made to Westminster Presbyterian Church, Presque Isle Food Pantry, Presque Isle County Historical Museum, Rogers City Area Seniors or a charity of your choice. Online condolences may be addressed through www.beckfuneralhome.org