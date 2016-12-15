Dean Gordon Spencer, 85, of Presque Isle passed away December 11, 2016 at the MidMichigan Medical Center – Alpena.

He was born July 26, 1931 in Detroit to Marshall and Marjorie (Gordon) Spencer.

Dean is survived by his daughters, Jeanne M. (Mike) Crissy of Campo, California and Suzanne R. (Gary) Ingram of San Marcos, California; four grandchildren; six great-grandchildren; two brothers, Richard (Brenda) Spencer and Robin (Laurie) Spencer; and many nieces and nephews.

A memorial service will take place at the Presque Isle Lodge in the summer of 2017.

The Beck Funeral Home will announce the date when it is set.

Online condolences may be addressed through www.beckfuneralhome.org.