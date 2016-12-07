Carol A. Brown, 59 of Gaylord and formerly of Millersburg, passed away at home Saturday, December 3, 2016.

Born in Flint April 13, 1957, she was the daughter of Billy and Shirley (LeBlanc) Waldie. Carol grew up in Tower and was a 1975 graduate of Onaway High School.

On June 7, 1975 Carol married Billy Brown Jr. in Millersburg, where they lived for many years. She was well known in Millersburg where she and Billy owned Brown’s Market. They lived in Harrisville for a few years before moving to Vanderbilt. She has lived the last nine years in Gaylord where she and Billy own A2Z Resale.

In addition to Billy, her husband of 41 years, Carol is survived by her daughter, Mary (John) Newell of Fenton; sisters, Lynn (Mark) Armock, Darlene West and Dorothy (Alan) Baker; and brothers, Billy Waldie and Rick Waldie. She was preceded in death by her parents.

Carol’s family has chosen to remember her privately. Arrangements are by Gaylord Community Funeral Home & Cremation Service. Please share your memories and personal messages with the family at www.gaylordfuneralhome.com.