Activities come in a flourish as Christmastime is here

A host of Christmas activities are on the schedule in the coming days. Every year, the employees at Calcite hold an internal toy/food drive to support the local food pantry during the holidays. This year, the employees are stepping it up a notch, launching a “Fill the Loader Bucket” campaign. On Friday the loader will be parked in the Mariner’s Mall parking lot, from 5:00 pm – 8:00 pm. People are encouraged to bring a gift or food to help fill the loader with goodies.

Onaway already looks the part with new street decorations and one of the most festive trees in the county on the historic courthouse lawn, but the holidays officially get underway with the annual tree lighting event at Chandler Park.

Children can visit with Santa after he makes his usual grand entrance and flips the switch to light up the park for the season.

The Onaway Community Chamber of Commerce sponsors the event and invites everyone to the bonfire at the park pavilion for hot cocoa and Christmas caroling.

The next day, the 17th annual Community Fireworks Celebration will take place at Moran Iron Works. Festivities begin at 3 p.m.

The holiday celebration includes hayrides, bonfire, Santa Claus and gifts for children under 12.

The evening concludes with a grand musical fireworks display at dusk (approximately 6 p.m.)

All festivities and refreshments are free and open to the public.

On the other side of the county, Presque Isle Township has the 3rd annual Christmas at the lighthouse event. It will be Saturday from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. at New Lighthouse Park.

There will be wagon/sleigh rides and hot chocolate. The 1905 keeper’s house will be decorated appropriately for the season.

Additionally, children will be invited to decorate cookies, work on holiday craft projects and visit with Jolly Old Saint Nicholas.

One of the newest traditions is the “Light Up the City Event” in Rogers City. It includes a parade and a host of other events through town.

The parade route starts at the Grambau Center, down Third Street toward Westminster Presbyterian Church and back up Fourth Street to the Presque Isle County Historical Museum. The parade starts Friday at 6 p.m.

Santa will be on hand for a tree lighting and to see the children of the community.

There will be music at the courthouse and chili.

Additionally, many businesses have decided to stay open later and will be handing out snacks.

Posen has a tree lighting at the manger in the heart of town.

It’s after the Saturday evening church service at St. Casimir Catholic Church, or about 5 p.m.

The Posen High School choir will be leading those in attendance Christmas carols. There will be hot chocolate and cookies.

Don’t expect Baby Jesus because he won’t arrive until Christmas Eve.

There are about 25 trees set up.

It is the 10th anniversary of the dedication of the nativity scene.